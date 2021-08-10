Join SwedCham Singapore’s upcoming event ‘IKEA on Circularity’

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore invites you to join their upcoming event titled ‘IKEA on Circularity – From the drawing board and back’ on 21 September.

More about the event:

“To become more sustainable, companies need to go from traditional, linear business models based on ‘take, make and dispose of’ to circular business models based on reuse, resource efficiency, a sharing economy and closed loops.”*

Sustainability is becoming more important to companies as the expectation of corporate responsibility increases. Having a circular business model helps organizations stand out from the competition, attracts and retain employees, and also helps create a brand that people can love. How do you take action on your circularity mission, so that it doesn’t become just another buzzword or a branding exercise? One company that is taking action on this mission is IKEA.

This discussion will cover two aspects of implementing circularity into a business:

1) Design & Production: IKEA has committed to develop circular capabilities in all their products by 2030, and to enable customers to acquire, care for, and pass on products in circular ways. Senior Designer at Inter IKEA​, Sarah Fager​, will explain the impact a designer at IKEA has on a products’ circular journey. She will talk about the different opportunities being explored by IKEA to deliver on their commitment to becoming more People & Planet Positive. This includes how designers and development teams create products that live up to the five dimensions of Democratic Design—bringing good design to many people by providing home furnishing solutions that are sustainable with great form, function, and high quality at an affordable price. With IKEA’s exciting and challenging journey, the preconditions for all products to live multiple lives will also be part of the process, enabling customers to love their IKEA home furnishing for a longer time

2) Communication: IKEA aims to be a leader in circular business development by working closely with local partners in our markets, and inspiring customers with relevant messaging to shift toward circular and climate-positive thinking. Therese Gerdman​, Global Marketing & Communication Manager at Inter IKEA​ (based in Sweden), is responsible for making sure that IKEA’s commitment to circularity is communicated clearly and brings the customer along on the journey. She will share her mission of promoting a circular mindset that encourages industry and government partners, and especially customers to play a role in a zero-waste future.

