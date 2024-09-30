Former Finnish Prime Minister Mari Kiviniemi warns of societal impacts stemming from the escalating China-EU trade tensions. Speaking at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s annual conference in Uzbekistan, Kiviniemi emphasized the urgent need for transparency and dialogue between China and the European Union . She emphasized the potential societal harm caused by protectionist tariffs, drawing attention to ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Kiviniemi, who served as Finland’s prime minister and later as deputy secretary general at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, stressed that tariff impositions could damage the global economy, consequently affecting societies worldwide. Her remarks come amid strained economic relations between Beijing and Brussels, particularly after the EU imposed additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle producers. These moves have intensified fears of a trade war, with both China and the EU seeking resolution through diplomatic channels.

Highlighting the importance of openness and transparency, Kiviniemi urged Beijing to engage in clear discussions to address EU concerns over Chinese companies’ influence and practices. Despite recent tensions, China remains the EU’s second-largest trading partner, and both parties have expressed their commitment to working towards mutually agreeable solutions.

As Finland continues to engage with China through initiatives like the Belt and Road, Kiviniemi’s call for dialogue underscores the critical need for collaborative efforts to mitigate global trade tensions.

China-EU trade tensions

If you are curios to read more about the tariffs, read the article: EU to impose higher tariffs on Chinese electric cars

Source: SCMP