Great Crayfish Party in Bangkok

Over 200 members of Thai-Nordic Association partied the night away on Saturday 28 September 2024. The long awaited party of the year rolled off without a hitch thanks to meticulous planning of the board and thanks to the members, who went home when they were drunk – as opposed to engage in fistfights as has happened in the past.

Long-term friends of the TNA made it all economically possible: Thai Airways International as Platinum Sponsor, and as the Gold Sponsors: 6ty Sixty Degrees, Bangkok Patana School, INA Intira, and Samitivej Hospital. Regular Sponsors: Allied and Bangkok Prep. Plus a great bunch of Sponsors for the Lucky Draw.

The guests trickled in around 6 pm and had a drink while waiting for the doors to open at 7 pm. When all were seated, Chairman Kim Alexandersen bid welcome to the evening. Then the guests of honour – the little cooked crayfish were carried in a Triumphal march to the tables to the applause of the guests.

After the first couple of crayfish chased down by Aalborg Aquavit, the Boss band came on stage and took us all howling at the moon.

This morning, I woke up in my bed. I still haven’t told my wife that I don’t remember how we got home.