Freigtzen Logistics to celebrate new office in Bangkok

A member of Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce (DTCC), Freigtzen Logistics are expanding their premises and will celebrate their new office on 20 September 2022 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

“At Freightzen Logistics, we have outgrown our facility over the years with our continuous growth. In line with our future strategy as a Thai regional logistics company, we celebrate our new Thailand headquarters in a modern, Scandinavian-influenced open office environment,” Jimmy Jensen shares with DTCC.

The event’s address: Freightzen Logistics Ltd., 23/45 Sorachai Building, 16th Floor, Soi Sukhumvit 63, Klongton-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110.

Please note, the event is for members only.

For registration, please visit here.