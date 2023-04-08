Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce to hold Easter and Great Prayer Day Lunch

The Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce (DTCC) invites you to attend “Easter and Great Prayer Day Lunch” which will be held on 5 May 2023 from 12 PM to 5 PM at Stable Lodge, Sukhumvit Soi 8, Bangkok.

There will be a traditional Danish Easter Lunch and Danish Hveder along with snacks, wine and beer served.

Plus, the event will also have a traditional DTCC Lucky Draw session with valuable prizes from some of the best Danish / Thai brand name companies.

The early bird entrance prices are available until 24 April 2023. For DTCC members: 1,950 THB. For non-members: 2,900 THB.

If you are interested to attend the event, please click here to register.