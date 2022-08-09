Upcoming multi-chamber networking event in Bangkok

The Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce is hosting a multi-chamber networking event Wednesday, August 17.

The event is held in collaboration with among others, the Danish-Thai, Thai-Finnish, Thai-Norwegian and Thai-Swedish Chambers of Commerce, and 125 Sathorn – a luxury residential project located next to the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok.

When: Wednesday, August 17, 18:30-21:00

Where: 125 Sathorn (between Sathorn soi 5 and 7)

Price: Member and co-Chamber member – 850 Baht/person

Non-member – 1,000 Baht/person

Entry includes free-flow wine, beer, soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres (while supply lasts).

Register on the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce.