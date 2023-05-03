Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce invites you to visit PANDORA factory in Bangkok

The Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce (DTCC) invites interested attendees to visit the PANDORA Production in Prawet, Bangkok, Thailand.

The tour is scheduled for 12 June 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM. It will be guided by DTCC President, Christian Kruger.

According to DTCC, PANDORA considers themselves as the “world’s largest jewelry brand.” The company is still growing in Thailand and worldwide.

The entry fee for DTCC members is 400 THB and 800 THB for non-members.

If you are interested in exploring one of the Danish Business enterprises and its adventures, please sign up here to join the event.

Source: https://dancham.or.th/event/dtcc-pandora-production-bangkok-factory-visit/