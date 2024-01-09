Key info session for Danes in Thailand

Danes Worldwide, the Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce (DTCC), and the Embassy of Denmark extends an invitation to the Danish community in Thailand for a collaborative information evening.

Scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, 2024, from 6pm to 9pm, the event will take place at the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok.

The gathering is open to all Danes, their spouses, family members, or anyone with an affiliation to Denmark. The session aims to provide a comprehensive update on new regulations that impact the lives of Danes residing in Thailand.

Among the crucial topics on the agenda are:

Family Reunification: Exploring options for returning to Denmark with a foreign spouse and understanding the rules for family reunification.

Citizenship Retention: Unraveling the complexities of retaining Danish citizenship for children born abroad, focusing on the 22-year-old rule.

Pensions and Identification: Delving into Danish national pension, MitID, and addressing banking issues.

Taxation Concerns: Discussing the optimal timing and season for moving back to Denmark from a taxation perspective.

Driving License Solutions: Providing insights into retaining a Danish driving license in Thailand and exploring alternative solutions.

Data Update: Guiding attendees on the importance of updating their information with the National Citizens Register in Denmark.

Education in Denmark: Navigating the admission processes for Danish high schools and universities.

The meeting will be conducted in both Danish and English to ensure accessibility for all participants.

Light refreshments, including a selection of snacks, soft drinks, water, and tea/coffee, will be provided.

Interested individuals are encouraged to review the detailed program and register by February 5th using the following link: Registration Link.

For additional information, please reach out to Marianne Edelmann Krüger, the Danes Worldwide representative in Thailand: [email protected] or Michael Andersen, Executive Director of DTCC: [email protected].