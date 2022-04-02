New FBCS Board welcomes new Chairman and Vice-Chairman 

On 29 March, the Finnish Business Council Shanghai’s Annual General Meeting was held with participants joining the meeting both online and offline.

The Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai informs that during the meeting, a new board for the new term was elected welcoming Jonny Nylund from Wärtsilä as the new Chairman and Jarno Rautén from OEM Automatic as the new Vice-Chairman.

Moreover the Consulate states, “Despite the challenging times, the FBCS has successfully continued to grow its operations and memberships. The Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai congratulates FBCS on these achievements, and thanks FBCS for the excellent collaborations not only with the Consulate General of Finland but the whole Team Finland network. We pledge our full support for strong cooperation also in the future.”