Greenland sees its first corona-patient

The local government of Greenland announced in a statement by the autonomous island’s health service on the evening of 18 March 2020 that the first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed.

The infected patient lives in Nuuk and has been placed in isolation, according to the Danish daily The Local Denmark.

The island in the Artic region has in relation to the shut-down of Denmark also issued a number of measures to limit and prevent the spread of the virus.

“Preparations have been initiated to cope with the new situation. It is important that the citizens of Greenland follow the recommendations now that the infection has reached our country,” said the Prime Minister of Greenland Kim Kielsen at a press conference, according to the newspaper Sermitsiaq.

The measures include limitations of flight to and from Greenland, as well as domestic flights, a ban of public gatherings with more than 100 participants and closure of the borders of Greenland.

