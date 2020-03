H.M. The Queen Margrethe II of Denmark held a historical speech to Danes all over the world on 17 March 2020.

H.M. The Queen stressed that the corona virus is a dangerous guest, where the chain of infection will not be broken unless we all take the situation seriously.

Everyone has a responsibility – we must act simultaneously and find new hope in a difficult situation.

This time we have to unite by keeping our distance.

