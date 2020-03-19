Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam adjusted operating plan regarding Covid-19

The embassy of Sweden in Vietnam announced new operating hours according to Covid-19 situation on 17 March 2020, that said:

Due to the development of COVID-19, the embassy will have limited staff at the office from 18 March 2020 until further notice, no open visiting hours. The embassy’s consular and migration services will be affected as follows:

Consular:

• Telephone hours for consular advice is changed to Monday-Thursday, 1-4pm.

• Pre-booked appointments are required for visits for passport applications and other consular matters, via mail (ambassaden.hanoi@gov.se) or phone (+ 84 24 3726 04 00).

Migration:

• Contact mainly via mail (visa.hanoi@gov.se) or phone (+84 24 3726 04 00). Telephone hours are changed to Monday-Thursday, 1-4pm.

• Visits for biometric matters requires pre-booked appointment using the contact details above.

For the Honorary Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City the following applies:

• Ordinary opening hours, Monday-Friday, 9-12. Contact is also possible by phone (+84 28 35 192 334/35) or mail (generalconsulatesweden@gmail.com).

We hope that the embassy’s consular and migration services will not be delayed to any greater extent, but we encourage you to submit your matters to us well in advance. Thanks for your understanding.