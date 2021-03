The Danish pump giant Grundfos announced on 15 March 2021 that sales in the second half of 2020 was only 1.0% below 2019. This was better than first half, where Grundfos was significantly impacted by COVID-19

Return on sales reached 9.9% and in a challenging year, Grundfos maintained a high customer satisfaction score and continued to deliver on its sustainability ambitions.

