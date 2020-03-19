Health insurance does not always cover in case of Covid-19

Europæiske Rejseforsikring has informed ScandAsia that Europaeiske’s travel insurance policies bought today will not cover expenses incurred directly or indirectly due to the Corona virus if the person travels to Thailand against the advice of the Danish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Dansk Rejseforsikring says, however, that travel insurances bought with them covers up to 3 million Danish kroner or more according to which insurance, the traveler has purchased. “We cover if you get Corona on your travel,” Dansk Rejseforsikring assures.

The same goes for Gouda customer service, a third major provider of travel health insurance for Danes.

Danes traveling abroad should check with their health insurance provider, to what extend they are covered.