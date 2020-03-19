Vietnam expects increase in export to Sweden

It is expected that Vietnam will have great potential in increasing the export of textiles, footwear, farm produce, food, handicrafts and chemicals to Sweden, when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect, reports the Vietnamese daily Nhân Dhân.

However, the Vietnamese Trade Office in Sweden said that while the Swedish population spend a large amount of money on textile products, rice, tea, coffee, cocoa, fruits and vegetables, the Swedish distributors require an improvement of Vietnamese regulations on quality and packaging standards, according to Nhân Dhân.

In 2019, the trade between Vietnam and Sweden hit $1.56 billion, with Vietnam ranked 24th among the biggest exporters to Sweden.

Source: Nhân Dhân