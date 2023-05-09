Healthcare collaboration in Denmark aims to reduce medical waste

A healthcare sector collaboration in Denmark launched a program to evaluate the feasibility of recycling used blood collection tubes to reduce medical waste.

The collaboration consists forces from BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE:BDX), Odense University Hospital, the Health Innovation Centre of Southern Denmark, Danish Technological Institute, and GMAF Circular Medico/EcoFitt that will occur at the Odense University Hospital in Odense, Denmark.

“Hospitals in Denmark are an active participant in the country’s green agenda, and knowing that blood collection tubes are one of health care’s most commonly used products, we saw an opportunity to explore a solution that would allow for these tubes to be recycled,” said Mads Nybo, chief physician of the Department of Clinical Biochemistry at Odense University Hospital.

According to a press release, the program is part of a broader effort to further progress toward Denmark’s Climate Action Strategy.

At the evaluation phase, it was chosen to be showcased at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on 9 May 2023 among other five projects to address how hospitals can call attention, resources and action to sustainability challenges being faced by the health care sector.

