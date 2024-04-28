Indonesia and Sweden launch Healthcare platform

The Indonesian Ministry of Health and Team Sweden has launched the Sweden-Indonesia Sustainability Partnership Health Services platform also known as SISP Healthcare Platform.

The idea for this new concept was brought by the Health Minister of Indonesia, Budi Gunadi Sadikin as she spoke at the Swedish ambassadors house in Jakarta on 26 April 2024.

There she underlined that the Indonesian people are living longer, and therefor need more medical care. She mentions this empathizing what a good investment the healthcare system would be.

The Swedish ambassador, Daniel Blockert, also saw the potential in further investment in Indonesia:

“From what I heard from Swedish companies, there is a lot of optimism because reforms have been made, and reforms are on the way. Businesses see this as a big step in the right direction. With this market, these possibilities, and a large number of universities here, I would be very surprised if Swedish investment in Indonesia’s healthcare sector does not increase in the coming years,” he said to the media Jakarta Globe.

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca was also present at the ambassadors house during the discussion, along with other company representatives. They state that any plan to further expansion in Indonesia, as they already have a packaging plant in Chikarang, would have to be a long-term, well-deliberated decision.

On 27 April 2024 the SISP Healthcare Platform was born. According to Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the health Minister of Indonesia, the platform will show that stakeholders in Indonesia and Sweden can collaborate in the Health Sector.

The Ambassador of Sweden, Daniel Blockert, is also very happy with the new platform, as he states how the platform marks an important moment in the long-term partnership between the two countries.

Source: Jakarta Globe and Asia Today