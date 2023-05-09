Denmark / Finland / General news / Sweden / Vietnam

European Literature Days event to be held in Hanoi

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The European Literature Days event was scheduled to be held from 11-21 May 2023 in Hanoi, Vietnam, to bring readers, writers, and publishing houses closer under the beauty of diverse literacy.

The opening ceremony will be held on 13 May 2023, featuring representatives from embassies and cultural institutes of 13 European countries.

According to Vietnam Plus, the multiple-days-event will showcase diverse written works, seminars, and exhibitions from the UK, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, France, Finland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Italy.

There will also be many cultural and literary activities for participants to join, including book introductions, reading, literary discussions and book fairs.

Previously, the EU embassies and EU National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) co-organized the creative competition “European Characters in Vietnam.” Therefore, there will be work of five winners of the contest exhibited at the event as well.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/european-literature-days-open-in-hanoi/252722.vnp

Related posts:

Icelandic Chinese artist “Laufey” picks “Elektra” book for January read Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore looking for performing artists Dive in “Farang Affairs” book to explore truths via political cartoons Danish fairy tale “Wild Swans” to be performed in Vietnam

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *