European Literature Days event to be held in Hanoi

The European Literature Days event was scheduled to be held from 11-21 May 2023 in Hanoi, Vietnam, to bring readers, writers, and publishing houses closer under the beauty of diverse literacy.

The opening ceremony will be held on 13 May 2023, featuring representatives from embassies and cultural institutes of 13 European countries.

According to Vietnam Plus, the multiple-days-event will showcase diverse written works, seminars, and exhibitions from the UK, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, France, Finland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Italy.

There will also be many cultural and literary activities for participants to join, including book introductions, reading, literary discussions and book fairs.

Previously, the EU embassies and EU National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) co-organized the creative competition “European Characters in Vietnam.” Therefore, there will be work of five winners of the contest exhibited at the event as well.

