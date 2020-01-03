Helsinki Biennial 2020 takes place in a UNESCO world heritage site

Biennial Art Festival in Helsinki will take place in a former military base by the sea to reflect on artistic theme of preserving history and moving towards nature conservation future.

The location of the inaugural Helsinki Biennial is itself a talking point: Vallisaari is one of more than 300 islands off the coast of Helsinki that was once a military base but is now primarily a conservation area. Some of the works in the biennial, inspired by the island’s military history, will be displayed in gunpowder cellars and empty residential buildings.

“The idea and site of each work has been evaluated from the point of view of nature conservation and historic preservation,” said the curators Pirkko Siitari and Taru Tappola. Participating artists include Katharina Grosse, Alicja Kwade and the Finnish-born Marja Kanervo and Tuomas Laitinen.

Vallisaari is a 15-minute boat ride from the centre of Helsinki and is a neighbouring island of the Suomenlinna island fortress, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The artists’ creativity of blending existing natural surrounding into work of art will be open to public on 12th June – 27th September 2019