The consulate general of Sweden in Hong Kong seeks an experience driver and administrative assistant

The Consulate General of Sweden in Hong Kong published a recruitment statement on 3rd January 2020, that said:

Position as driver and administrative assistant

The Consulate General of Sweden is seeking an experienced and flexible driver to join our team in Hong Kong. The successful applicant will be responsible for providing professional and secure transportation services for senior staff and visitors including VIPs. Certain administrative duties are also included in the job description. Starting time is mid-February 2020.

Your qualifications:

Extensive experience as a professional driver/chauffeur with a minimum of seven years of driving with an impeccable record and a clean license.

Experience driving diplomatic or senior personnel is an asset.

Good customer service and communication skills for dealing with people at all levels.

Good command of English, both oral and written.

Good IT and telephone skills, for scheduling and maintaining visit details, logistics, booking travel and managing electronic calendar entries.

Willingness to be flexible with hours worked i.e. early starts, late finishes when required and to take time off to balance this out when not so busy.

Documented experience as a janitor and/or maintenance worker is an advantage.

Self-starter, quick learner and a team player.Responsibilities:

Provide professional transportation to the Consul General and other consular staff members as well as to incoming visitors some of which are VIPs.

Responsible for the official consular car – manage all the required supplies for the vehicle, car maintenance, cleaning and regular service (including keeping a detailed log book of trips and fuel consumption).

Perform certain administrative duties such as booking hotels and flights for staff and incoming visitors, do delivery of goods and invitations, etc.

Perform minor janitorial services including preparing the residence for official entertainment (transportation of goods, set-up and removal of furniture).

Flexibility to perform ad hoc office duties as required.

We offer:

The Consulate General of Sweden in Hong Kong offers a competitive salary and benefit package (annual vacation of 28 days, pension, health care insurance and work attire) based on personal qualifications and performance.

How to apply:

Interested candidates are invited to send a personal letter together with CV and proof of clean license by email to generalkonsulat.hongkong@gov.se before January 15, 2020.

Please include the name and contact information to at least two reference contacts. Mark the application: ”Driver”.