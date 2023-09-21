Ancient town in Phetchabun of Thailand gets listed on UNESCO World Heritage

The Ancient Town of Si Thep and its Associated Dvaravati Monuments in Phetchabun province of Thailand has been recently listed on the UNESCO World heritage site during the the World Heritage Committee’s 45th extended session held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With its “distinctive twin-town site, featuring an Inner and Outer Town surrounded by moats, the massive Khao Klang Nok ancient monument, and the Khao Thamorrat Cave ancient monument,” the sites excellently represent the ”architecture, artistic traditions, and religious diversity of the Dvaravati Empire that thrived in Central Thailand from the 6th to the 10th centuries, demonstrating the influences from India,…”

Si Thep ancient town is considered to be the seventh of the cultural and natural heritage sites in Thailand that made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Scandinavians who are intrigued to explore the newly listed ancient town and see the “distinctive artistic tradition known as the Si Thep School of Art” are encouraged to consider making the trip to Phechabun sooner rather than later.

Because the Fine Arts Department is waiving the admission fees at Si Thep Historical Park from today until Sunday, 24 September 2023.

Plus, there will be a special exhibition about Si Thep Historical Park and its world heritage significance at the Bangkok National Museum from today to 14 January 2024.

Source: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Press Release