High levels of bacteria makes two beaches in Singapore dangerous



The National Environment Agency (NEA) is advising against swimming on certain beaches in Singapore. Due to the high levels of Enterococcus bacteria the beaches Sembawang Park and Pasir Ris should be avoided. The measurements were taken from 22-28 January 2024.

When this bacteria is ingested it increases the risk of gastrointestinal infection. The main issue is if water is swallowed, so the NEA also advises against water activities such as wakeboarding, windsurfing and water immersion training. However since the 5 February it has been okay to resume activities such as kayaking, canoeing and other sailing activities.

There will be put up signs at the two beaches affected.

