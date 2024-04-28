Danish company orders eight Chinese tankers

The Denmark-based shipping company named MH Simonsen has ordered eight hybrid methanol dual-fuel tankers at China’s Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding.

Besides being hybrid methanol fueled the tankers will also have wide cargo loading, environmentally friendly technology, smart operation, and vibration and noise reduction.

The contract was signed on 23 April 2024. This order from Denmark will be the first time Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding is building a methanol dual-fuel vessel.

It is equally exciting for MH Simonsen as this is the first order they have placed at a shipyard in China.

