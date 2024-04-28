Danish stonemason quits Chinese materials

The Danish stonemason, Nikolaj Tymm-Andersen, has gotten attention due his eco-friendly headstones. Instead of using the traditional material, granite, which Denmark usually import from China and India, Nikolaj Tymm-Andersen is using the local material clay.

By using the Danish clay Nikolaj Tymm-Andersen has earned multiple European design awards. The clay can be fired and hardened until it is as resistant to the weather as roof tiles.

The biggest selling point to his headstones is the climate factor. By using local materials, it is possible to scale back on the carbon emissions of transporting granite from for instance China to Denmark. Nikolaj Tymm-Andersen also aims to further the reductions of carbon emission by streamlining his production processes within Denmark.

Source: Euro News