Sex in the City – also in Bangkok?

Since I’m back with my column “Agneta’s world”, I feel a bit like Carrie Bradshaw, (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) the columnist in the cult Serie “Sex and the City”, not that I ever have been writing about sex, but maybe that would be an idea.

Like the four young women in Sex and the City, recalling to the big apple New York, I might wonder if Bangkok could need a Carrie Bradshaw, an independent woman, desperate searching for the right man, not necessary to marry, but to hang out with and share the bed with? What do you think?

These four ladies, all good looking, all passionate with no inhibitions and with one thing in common, searching for the Mr. Right, they must also exist in a city like Bangkok or?

Maybe not, can it be that we find more of the women from the Serie “Desperate housewives “in Bangkok?

I’m leaning more in that direction. I’m referring to foreign, single women living and working in the “City of Angels”, are those women also desperately looking for a normal, descent man? If you ask me, the answer is YES.

No wonder those two Series have become so popular. Recently on Netflix you can follow the sexy Samantha, the prude Charlotte, the dandy-like lawyer Miranda and the main character Carrie from the beginning again. It’s like we never can get enough of those four women desperately searching for men and not hesitating to try them all out in bed, before making any commitments.

Would such a thing be possible in Bangkok? Of course, Bangkok is known for being a city with very liberal, open-minded inhabitants when it comes to sex, but if you, as a Caucasian woman, are looking for a foreign man, not a Thai man, it gets complicated, if not impossible.

Most “farang” men arrive to Bangkok with a family as luggage and the majority of them manage to stay descently faithful, but several of them might have difficulties to not fall for the Thai women with their eyes, big as deer’s and waists like Wasps and not to forget, the inviting smiles.

These assets, many of us Caucasians can’t keep up with, we have probably become too independent, too confident and we might have forgotten how to give a bright smile and dress in a ladylike or girly way?

Single men coming from abroad, they in contrary, will not have to wait long until they are surrounded by very female, smiling and willing ladies. How can we beat them? If you ask me, we can’t, it’s just to accept facts.

In other words, it’s not easy being a Caucasian, single women in Bangkok.

By thinking of all questions Carrie deals with in her column, I can’t help thinking, maybe her kind of writing would be interesting and exciting for women here?

I don’t know, if four close singles, foreign, girlfriends, living in Bangkok, would share their sex dreams and experiences, or lack of experiences, with each other over a Butterfly Pea cocktail, what do you think?

In a country like Thailand, we are confronted with everything when it comes to sex, nothing seems to be too odd or forbidden, but at the same time, there is a huge double moral. Don’t show too much body, hide your nipples and be properly dressed, these are rules you as a woman, have to follow if you don’t want people to judge you in a wrong way. I don’t think the lady boys are having those dressing rules, maybe because they might not have any breasts and sexy nipples to show?

Most of us ladies do behave as expected from us, but in contrary, many men allow themselves to walking around in very short, tight and unsexy, shining Boxershorts, that sometimes shows more than you wish to see and a tank T-shirt showing off all their tattoos. TIT, this is Thailand.

Well, what I wanted to say is, that there is probably a demand for Series like the two mentioned, Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives.

To all single ladies, frustrated or not, keep on looking for Mr. Right and don’t give up. One day, the Knight might come riding on a horse taking you away, or maybe more truly an elephant, as we are in Thailand.

Stay calm, trustful and sexy ladies!