H&M now open in Cambodia

On Friday, March 18th, H&M opened its first store in Cambodia. The Swedish retailer said in this release that excited crowds waited in line with great enthusiasm to enter the first H&M store in Phnom Penh.

Located within the AOEN Mall, the new Phnom Penh store includes departments for women, men, kids, and Divided.

Speaking on the successful opening, Philippe Lassaux, CEO & Country Manager of H&M Cambodia and Thailand said:

“We truly appreciate the warm welcome we have received at our first store in Phnom Penh, we loved meeting our first customers and are excited to bring fashion and quality at the best price, in a sustainable way to a new market. We look forward to offering our customers in Cambodia the latest fashion and opportunity to explore their personal style with H&M.”