Vestas wins 100 MW order in Vietnam

The Danish wind turbine company Vestas, has secured a 100 MW order in Vietnam for an undisclosed project.

According to this company announcement, the order covers supply, supervision of the installation, and commissioning of the wind turbines. With this project, Vestas’ total capacity of onshore wind turbines in Vietnam will surpass 1.6 GW.

Moreover, Vestas informs that located near the shorelines of the Mekong Delta, the wind farm includes 24 Vestas V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with a number delivered 4.0 MW operating mode, all with a hub height of 105m. This order also demonstrates Vestas’ ability to formulate site-specific solutions to cater to the site’s complex environment at near shore conditions.

The order also includes a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the wind farm, to ensure optimized performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The customer and project names are undisclosed.