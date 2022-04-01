Meet SwedCham HK Board Member Karine Hirn

Karine Hirn is a veteran of the SwedCham HK Board and was first elected in 2014. In a recent article, the Chamber speaks to Karine about her job as Chief Sustainability Officer and Founding Partner at East Capital and what she believes is the greatest benefit of being a member of the Chamber

Karine Hirn is French but she enjoyed living in Stockholm for 15 years. She speaks Swedish at home with her Finnish husband, and she likes the idea of supporting Sweden at large and Swedish business overseas.

She has worked and lived in Asia since 2010 and says, “. I usually say about myself: I have a French passport, a Scandinavian heart, and an international and curious mindset, having studied and worked in France, Russia, Finland, Sweden, and China.”

East Capital is an asset management group that was set up in Stockholm 25 years ago.

“From establishing ourselves as a pioneer and leader in emerging and frontier market equity markets, we expanded into other asset classes such as commercial real estate in the Baltics as well as Nordic and global equities. Among other things, we have specialized in China A-shares, which are companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen,” Karine says.

When speaking about the greatest benefit of being a member of the Chamber, Karine says:

“The greatest benefit is to be found in the very simple and solid concept our Swedcham is based on: a Chamber for members by members. It is a virtuous give-and-take model which works so well! I have always felt that I get more than what I give. Examples that come to my mind are all the insights gained from roundtable discussions with other members, new learnings through activities with the sustainability committee (plogging events, sustainable movie nights, say no to plastic campaign, position paper on the green recovery, “trash talks”), and also, not to forget, lots of fun at these amazing parties.”

