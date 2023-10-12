Ho Chi Minh City and Tampere in good friendship

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan, hosted a reception on October 11 for Deputy Mayor of Tampere city of Finland, Ilkka Sasi, who came to visit. Hoan said HCMC is aiming to be a smart city, a creativity hub and a place with focus on green growth, and stressed the good results of the so far educational partnership between the two cities.

He also briefed Ilkka Sasi on information technology and highlighted Quang Trung Software Park and the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, which are attracting hundreds of technology companies across the world. Foreign investors have policies working in their favor, he said, and stressed that it could be a good chance for Finnish firms to invest in IT, chip production an AI there. This had been one of the things which Sasi had came to look into.

Sasi said his visit was meant to expand education and vocational training cooperation programmes. But also to seek opportunities to step up investment in AI and smart urban development, as Tampere is focusing on developing IT as well. He believes that the partnership between HCMC and Tampere in this field will benefit both sides in their development efforts.

