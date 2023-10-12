Danish Bang & Olufsen launches Ferrari Collection in Malaysia

The Danish audio company Bang & Olufsen has partnered up with the Italian carmaker Ferrari to make new headphones and speakers with a striking shape of red to resemble the Ferrari signature. Now, that collection is coming to Malaysia.

A home speaker which delivers a 260-degree audio experience, a pair of wireless headphones that also shut out outside noise, earphones and a portable speaker you can bring around with a black carabiner. That’s what you can expect from the new collection.

“We are very excited about this collaboration,” said Søren Kokholm, head of Bang & Olufsen, Southeast Asia.

“There was a strong sense of history in the making as we came together to create it. It goes all the way back to the start for B&O and Ferrari. The founders, Enzo Ferrari, Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen, were visionaries, who redefined their industries by challenging the status quo,” he added.

You can find the new products here:

Aeco HQ Taman Shamelin

Sprint Cass (Metapod), KLIA 1 and 2

Foto Flash (Flash Gadget), The Gardens

Stereotype, IOI City Mall

Charlie Care, Penang

B&O, The Gardens

Source: Paultan