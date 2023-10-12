Philippines will reopen embassy in Finland

The Philippines government is planning to reopen its embassy in Helsinki, Finland in 2024, aiming to strengthen relations between the two countries.

According to the Philippine’s Vice President Sara Duterte, she wrote on her Facebook account in Tagalog translating into English that, “we are fostering our relations with Finland by opening our embassy in Helsinki again in the coming year,” as well as looking forward to “learn and draw inspiration from their exceptional experience in the field of education.”

Duterte recently had a meeting with the Finnish Ambassador to Manila Juha Markis Pyykko on Wednesday, 11 October 2023. Following the meeting, the Vice President shared that Finland will also open honorary consulates in both cities of the Philippines, Davao and Cebu.

Furthermore, due to Finland’s expertise in education development, the Philippines aimed to broaden collaboration with the Nordic country in the field of trade and cultural exchange as well.

