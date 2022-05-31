Hong Kong startup to join 90 Day Finn Programme

Hong Kong-based start-up founders Tanya Lee Moralez and Dominique Moralez have been chosen to join a 90-day programme to experience life and work in Helsinki, the capital of Finland.

The couple, who founded Tencent WeStart member Mineo, which matches investors and founders during early-stage investment opportunities based on shared values and common goals, and their two young children are set to relocate to Finland next month, ahead of the programme’s in-person start in August. They are the first residents from China to be chosen for the yearly scheme, which is called the 90 Day Finn programme and which was inaugurated last year.

“What attracted us to the programme from our business perspective was the opportunity to extend the business to the European Union and to have a solid foundation in the European Union. And obviously having that be in the Nordics came with additional benefits, seeing it is one of the most transparent business ecosystems in the world,” Dominique Moralez said.

The programme gives entrepreneurs and other talent from all over the world a chance to relocate to Helsinki, and helps with finding housing, day care and schooling for children. It also provides introductions to business networks and assists with setting up a company in Finland.

