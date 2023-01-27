Finland / General news

Finland in Singapore: Apply for the 90 Day Finn Programme and thrive in Helsinki

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Are you an entrepreneur or business professional looking to immerse yourself in an innovative and sustainable ecosystem? Image: Finland in Singapore

Embassy of Finland in Singapore calls for entrepreneurs and business professionals for the fourth round of the 90 Day Finn Programme running from August to October 2023.

The programme is launched by Helsinki Partners and brings together forward-thinking change-makers from around the world looking to dive into a sustainable and innovative environment.

Through the 90 Day Programme, attendees are assisted by Helsinki Partner’s business advisors in achieving their goals and thrive in Helsinki.

The Embassy states the growing network of the 90 Day Programme proves that unexpected synergies lead to better innovation and that Helsinki is a pioneer in forward-looking, inclusive and low-hierarchical business culture.

Applications should be submitted no later than 24 February.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore

