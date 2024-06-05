Myanmar-based tech startup funded by Swedish family office

The Myanmar-based human resources tech startup Better HR has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Bilbros, a Swedish family office. The startup also received funding from Singapore-based Satori Giants.

The funding will help the startup with expanding its operations across Southeast Asia by opening additional offices. Better HR is already operating in Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The company offers a cloud-based enterprise solution to streamline HR processes for small and medium-sized companies. The processes include tracking attendance, leave, overtime and managing payroll.

The company has in the past experienced hardships, as the Yangon office was temporarily closed due to the civil unrest in Myanmar. However, Better HR has announced a growth in active clients from 78 to over 380 as a result to the reopening of the office in March 2022.

Source: techinasia.com