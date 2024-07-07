Sign up to bike with the Norwegian Church in Thailand

The annual bicycle trip of the Norwegian Church in Thailand will take place from Monday 11 – 20 Nov 2024. The registration for participation is now open.

This year the tour will take place in the Isan (North-East) region of Thailand, starting and finishing in Khon Kaen, Thailand.

Participants from Pattaya will leave by car in the morning of 11 November. The cycling will start from Khon Kaen next morning on 12 November.

“We then first cycle north to the Mekong River,” writes the Seamen’s Church on its website.

“Then further west along the Mekong, where we take a day’s break in one of Thailand’s most beautiful cities, Chiang Khan. There we also get to experience the great Loy Krathong festival. After a rest day in Chiang Khan, we cycle further south to Loei. From there we cycle east to Nong Bua Lam Phu. Here we will have a joint “closing party”, before we cycle the last leg back to Khon Kaen.”

Sign up here no later than 31 August: https://www.sjomannskirken.no/kirke/thailand/kalender/tour-de-cercle-de-nordeste-de-thailande-2024/

Price for individual participant: 19,500 THB (Deposit: THB 12,000)

Price for couple: 28,000 THB (Deposit couple: THB 14,000)

Registration with full payment or payment of a deposit upon registration is, as previously mentioned, binding.

In case of cancellation, the deposit will not be refunded.