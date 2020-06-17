Iceland now welcomes EU tourists

As of this week – 15 June 2020 – Iceland is welcoming tourists from all EU and Schengen countries, and the UK. Visitors are offered the option of getting tested for coronavirus upon arrival, instead of a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

This is the first step in a carefully managed process to open the country to the flow of international travel. The execution of Iceland’s policy has been successful in mitigating the pandemic so far. Important factor in this process has been the active participation of the general public and we are certain that our visitors will take part in this common responsibility.

“Visitors to Iceland can now choose between being tested for COVID-19 upon arrival or to go into quarantine,” says Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, Head of Visit Iceland.

“Children born in 2005 and later will be exempt from quarantine and screening requirements. Guests who test negative can continue their journey without further ado. For the coming two weeks testing will be free. However from 1 July, passengers will pay ISK 15,000 (approximately 100 Euros) for a single test. All passengers are required to fill out a pre-registration form before departure to Iceland, which requires them to provide personal details, contact and flight information.”

“Travellers are also encouraged to download and use the COVID-19 app that stores geolocation on the user’s device, and to visit www.covid.is for more information on COVID-19 measures and guidance taken in Iceland.”

Currently eight airlines have announced that they will be flying to Iceland this summer, offering flights from over 30 destinations in total. Among them are Icelandair, Lufthansa and SAS.