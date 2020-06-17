Finnish embassy in Hanoi published travel advice to travelers

The embassy of Finland in Hanoi published an official statement for travelers to consider options regarding restrictions during Coronavirus crisis on 15 June 2020. The statement said:

Due to a pandemic, the situation in any country or region can change suddenly and unforeseeably.

If your own journey is necessary, you must still remember that restriction measures in different countries can change quickly and be a complete surprise: local quarantine regulations, restrictions on movement, traffic complications, limiting leaving the country, decreasing access to healthcare, closures of services, apply to everyone.

Entry can be limited and up-to-date immigration regulations should always be checked with the authorities of the country of destination, for example the country’s nearest representation.

If you have any questions about admission or visas to Vietnam please contact the Vietnam Embassy in Helsinki, for more information please read here.