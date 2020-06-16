Global seafood industry affected after Coronavirus found in China

Norway along with the global seafood industry will sustain a temporary impact after the latest coronavirus detected in Beijing’s Fengtai district on 13 June 2020, causing salmon sales to be suspended nationwide, analysts said.

The virus was detected on a chopping board used by a seller of imported salmon at Fengtai’s Xinfadi market, which led to the shutdown of the market and other major seafood markets in the capital city. As a precaution, many supermarkets and restaurants in China decided to take salmon off their shelves.

For a full story please read here