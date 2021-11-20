IKEA has officially expanded outside Java island with the opening of its Bali store 

The Swedish furniture giant has opened its Bali store which is the fifth IKEA store in Indonesia and the first one outside Java island.

IKEA Bali is located at Kuta Central Park and on the opening day, the outlet opened its doors to the public at noon but from 19 November onwards IKEA Bali’s operational hours will be from 10 am to 9 pm.

During the opening ceremony, President Director of IKEA Indonesia Patrik Lindvall said that IKEA Bali is an important milestone for IKEA Indonesia because it is now officially present outside Java.

“IKEA Bali is one of our steps towards our vision to create a better everyday life for many people. For the first time, IKEA is present outside Java. We believe IKEA Bali can be the destination of choice for anyone who wants to see IKEA home furnishings solutions and inspirations,” he said.

He explained that the presence of IKEA Bali is closer to the community and easy to reach, the price offered is also more affordable. IKEA Bali is also committed to bringing positive change and impact to the Balinese and local communities.

The IKEA Bali team is mostly recruited locally and IKEA is happy to welcome new members to join and develop their careers together. IKEA Indonesia also collaborates with the local Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs through the Teras Indonesia program, so that local SMEs can use the area at IKEA Bali to sell their products, Patrik Lindvall said.

Swedish Ambassador to Indonesia Marina Berg also attended the opening ceremony where she stated that many Swedish companies have long been present in Indonesia, and have contributed to the economy and job creation.

Source: Bisnis Bali