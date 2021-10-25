EU Ambassadors discussed Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Sector

Last week Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy invited a total of 19 EU Ambassadors to participate in a meeting to synergize to strengthen the country’s tourism and creative economy sector, the agency said in a press release.

Amongst others, Ambassador of Finland Jari Sinkari, Ambassador of Sweden Marina Berg, and Deputy Ambassador of the Royal Danish Embassy ​​Soren Bidensboll attended the meeting which took place at the Soesilo Soedarman Hall, Sapta Pesona Building in Jakarta.

According to Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, the participants discussed several subjects including the development of quality and sustainable tourism based on nature and culture and the reopening of international flights at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Quarantine measures for diplomats and international visitors, domestic travel for children under 12 years old, application of PeduliLindung application, as well as creative economy transfer data were also discussed.

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy explained that the meeting needed to be held because the tourism and creative economy sectors are one of the sectors that make a major contribution to the country’s GDP. Before the pandemic, the tourism sector’s foreign exchange was in second place after oil and gas. Therefore, Menparekraf Sandiaga targets that in 2022 the tourism foreign exchange value and tourism GDP contribution must be further increased.

According to the Minister, the pandemic has provided new views on tourism and the creative economy. The development of quality and sustainable tourism is the main focus because now it is no longer numbers or quantity oriented, but how to provide quality and memorable experiences for tourists, as well as contribute to the local community.