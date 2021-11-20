Together everyone achieves more – the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi plans ahead 

Together everyone achieves more and in light of that, the Embassy of Sweden recently held its annual planning day in Hanoi.

According to the Embassy, it was an all-day event to review and update priorities, procedures, routines, and resource allocation while also re-energizing and strengthening the team. The focus was to continue improving the Embassy’s work quality, efficiency, and collaboration between different functions at the Embassy, even during challenging circumstances.

“To relate to the situation we are living and working in, we had a session with Dr. William Brian McNaull from the Family Medical Practice on Covid-19 vaccines, treatment, and outlook for Vietnam, followed by a discussion about our worries regarding the pandemic and how we can support each other and strengthen cooperation in the workplace in these circumstances,” the Embassy said.

Moreover, the Embassy shared that the highlight of the day was the team-building game where teams walked together through some cultural/historical landmarks of Hanoi solving creative tasks together.

“Finally, we also had an interesting discussion on the Swedish Feminist Foreign Policy and how to creatively and concretely translate the concept into both our everyday work in all sections at the embassy, as well as in ongoing and future external activities,” the Embassy concluded.