Increased security in Sweden in October

In response to the recent increased violence going on in Sweden, increased security measures are to be expected during this month.

On 5 October, the Swedish government deployed the military to support the civilian police, as to combat the wave of severe gang violence, shooting and explosions which has been happening recently in the country.

Organizers have canceled some government and business events due to the higher risk of violent crime, and more police and security force deployment are likely in the coming weeks, according to Crisis 24.

This means heightened security is likely at transport hubs like airports and train stations, and police might conduct more traffic surveillance. So one can expect short-notice transport and business disruptions in the following weeks, and it’s encouraged to report any suspicious activity to authorities if in Sweden in the upcoming time.

Source: Crisis 24