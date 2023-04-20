Indonesia invites European investors to HUB.ID Summit

Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Informatics has invited European investors to the 2023 HUB.ID Summit. The event will be held on September 15 and 16, 2023, in Bali.

The summit aims to encourage growth and increase the business scale of Indonesian start-up companies. It is hoped that potential investors attending the 2023 HUB.ID Summit will be interested in investing in Indonesian start-ups.

“We hope that potential investors will come to Bali and visit our start-ups,” said Usman Kansong, Director General of Information and Public Communication at the ministry.

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics has also held a European Venture Capital (VC) Engagement to introduce the Indonesian digital start-up ecosystem. Four Indonesian start-ups has been promoted through European VC Engagement: Imajin, Prieds, Amoda, and Kecilin.

The chief financial officer of Kecilin, Bisma Mandasamsu, said that the Indonesian government have consistently supported the development of start-ups in Indonesia through various programs.

Source: antaranews.com