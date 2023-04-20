EU forbids the import of products linked to deforestation

The European Parliament has approved a law that makes it illegal to import products into Europe that can be linked to the destruction of the world’s rainforests.

The law was approved Wednesday, April 19. It aims to eliminate deforestation from the supply chains of a range of items sold in Europe. This includes soy, beef, wood products, palm oil, rubber and coal, as well as leather, chocolate and furniture.

A total of 10 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions can be linked to deforestation. The law is not aimed at any particular country. Yet, it has faced opposition from Indonesia and Malaysia, which are among those most affected by the change.

Source: nrk.no