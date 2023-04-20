Attend leadership training with Siegfried Andersen in Kuala Lumpur

The Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DanCham Malaysia), will be hosting Siegfried Andersen’s upcoming leadership training event in Kuala Lumpur from 23-27 October, 2023, at Sunway Resort & Spa.

Siegfried W Andersen is a renowned specialist within leadership. More than 20,000 leaders worldwide have taken his courses in Leadership.

Siegfried W. Andersen is known and respected for his unique ability to bring out the best in people, teams, and organizations. As a coach to boards and CEO’s, he is in high demand globally. He has previously served as a consultant and advisor to some of Denmark’s most successful leaders.

For more information on the event, contact Amos Y.C. Wong, Executive Director of DanCham Malaysia at: [email protected]