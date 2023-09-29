Flying Tiger Copenhagen coming to Indonesia and Singapore

Danish variety store chain Flying Tiger Copenhagen is ready to expand their brand to more Southeast Asian countries with 1000 new locations over the next five years. Just about a week ago, ScandAsia covered the Danish brand’s move to the Philippines. But now the time has come for Indonesia, as Flying Tiger Copenhagen has partnered with the local retail giant PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

The Danish company is certain that their products will be well-received by the Asian audience, and sees an ‘incredible potential’ for their brand there.

“We look forward to expanding our footprint in Asia where we are already present in Japan and South Korea,” they say.

CEO Martin Jermiin told Bloomberg earlier in 2023 that the Danish chain already signed contracts for around half of the new 1000 locations it plans to establish over the next five years in Asia. They even plan to have their new headquarters in Singapore.

However, China will be excluded from the Asian plans, which the CEO described as ‘a very complex and differentiated’ market.