Job opportunity as Academic staff member at the Embassy of Denmark in Manila 

The Embassy of Denmark in Manila is recruiting a skilled, dedicated, and pro-active academic staff member, according to this announcement.

As an Academic staff member, you will work closely with the Ambassador, focusing on the political and cultural tasks of the Embassy of Denmark in Manila. In this capacity, you will also take a leading role in the public diplomacy activities of the Embassy. You will furthermore be a central figure for the coordination of the tasks of the Ambassador and the Embassy, working closely with the other colleagues at the Embassy.

You will become part of an international workplace with rich opportunities for professional and personal development.

Find more information on the position here

The deadline for application is on 25 October 2021.