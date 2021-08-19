The Embassy of Denmark in Manila proudly shares that the Filipino-produced and directed film “A farewell land” was shot in the Faroe Islands.

The Faroe Islands are a North Atlantic archipelago located 320 kilometers north-northwest of Scotland, and about halfway between Norway and Iceland. Like Greenland, The Faroe Islands are a self-governing nation under the external sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark.

The film “A Faraway Land” is set in the Faroe Islands where a “complicated love story” sparks between a married woman and a reporter working on a documentary about OFWs. The film stars Filipino actor and comedian Paolo Contis who has won several awards particularly at the PMPC Star Awards and Filippina actress Yen Santos.

You can watch “A Faraway Land” in the comfort of your home as the film is coming to Netflix Philippines today, 19 August.