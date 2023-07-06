Danish Ambassador to Philippines discuss cooperation with high-level partners

The Danish Ambassador to the Philippines, Franz-Michael “Dan-Dan” Mellbin made a visit to Palau where he had the opportunity to meet with high-level partners and discuss cooperation.

Mainly, the areas of cooperation discussed were security and climate change initiatives.

According to a Facebook post by Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines, the Ambassador had productive discussions with Ms. Mayu Hagiwara, Chargé d’Affaires of Embassy of Japan in Palau; Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Owens and Major Renee Kittka of the Embassy of the United States in Palau; and Governor Dwight Ngiraibai of the Ngarchelong State Government.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DenmarkinthePhilippines/posts/pfbid0nTWgdvUPWaFt6n5X1LdtRk6spwdH7gCcVr6HohGFzc1xVW2F9fY1AEkbLcivVqgKl