Join DanCham’s Business meet 2021 in Indonesia

The Danish-Indonesian Business Chamber invites you to join their next physical professional event ‘DANCHAM BUSINESS MEET 2021’ in collaboration with ISS Indonesia Indonesia and GNV Consulting on 17 November.

The topic will include; Returning to Office and Major Changes in Tax Laws – Law on Harmonization of Tax Regulations (UU HPP).

The speakers from ISS Indonesia, the sponsor of this event, will talk about ISS Solutions & Services with a focus on “Returning to Office” and present ISS ways of working and how ISS works with continuous improvement. GNV Consulting Services, keynote speaker, will talk about the latest tax update including the major changes in Tax Laws as stipulated in the Law on Harmonization of Tax Regulations (UU Harmonisasi Peraturan Perpajakan – ‘UU HPP’).

Find more information here

RSVP latest 10 November 2021.